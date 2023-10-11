Former Helping Hands group home worker pleads not guilty to abuse charge

By Web Staff

HALES CORNERS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Former group home worker Avery Davis was arraigned in court Wednesday, Oct. 11.

He was first taken into custody Sept. 21, accused of the intentional abuse of a patient.

Forty-seven-year-old Davis, who worked at the Helping Hands home in Hales Corners, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Cellphone video from July shows Davis appearing to hit a nonverbal, autistic client outside the home. The home has since been shut down.

In court Wednesday, Davis, who appeared by zoom, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

His next court date is Nov. 9.

