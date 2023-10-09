Charges dropped against former Oklahoma State University wrestling star, court records show

By Jonathan Greco

PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Court records show that all charges have been dismissed against former Oklahoma State University wrestling star A.J. Ferrari.

Ferrari was removed from the wrestling team in July 2022 and charged with a felony count of sexual battery in August of the same year. Authorities alleged that Ferrari sexually assaulted a woman in early July 2022, and his lawyer said the allegations were false and that he cooperated with law enforcement.

Newly released court documents say the charges against Ferrari have been dismissed.

Ferrari started the 2021-22 season 10-0 and was a consensus top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds before having his season ended because of injuries suffered during a crash. He had four wins over ranked opponents, seven bonus-point wins and was on a three-match bonus-point win streak before his injury.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Ferrari and another Oklahoma State athlete were injured in a crash on Highway 33 near Perkins. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Ferrari tried passing three other vehicles on a two-lane road when the Dodge Durango he was driving struck another vehicle.

First responders took Ferrari to an Oklahoma City hospital after they found him unresponsive.

