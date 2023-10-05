Mars Hill community rallies with musical fundraiser for postal worker hurt in carjacking

By Ed DiOrio

Click here for updates on this story

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — Teresa Ramsay loved going to the old Mars Hill Theatre for a few reasons.

“She’d be dancing around any time we’d have a music challenge,” fundraiser organizer Lakin Vanweelden said. “She just has a bright soul and loves to hear music.”

“She loved playing trivia,” Mars Theatre Brewing Co. owner Scott Spruill said. “I would hop on her team.”

Because she was a frequent customer, she made friends.

“We’re huge Grateful Dead fans,” fundraiser organizer Jammie McHone said. “We went and saw Dead and Company earlier this year. We went and saw Culture Club. That’s what we do. We’re big concertgoers.”

“She’s a real vibrant spirit. Just a super cool young lady,” Spruill said.

When they found out Ramsay was shot and carjacked while on her mail route, her friends jumped in to help.

“I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do a music benefit. Let’s do it at the hometown place we do trivia at,’” McHone said.

A month later, Mars Theatre Brewing Co. is set to host a fundraiser to help Ramsay with medical bills.

Her children will be playing with the five bands and are set to perform starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s a big celebration,” McHone said. “Not just because she made it, but it’s the fact that it’ll be all of her friends and family together.”

Thousands of dollars have already been raised. Organizers are expecting a big turnout, including an appearance by Ramsay.

“All the proceeds are going to her,” Spruill said. “We’re doing 35% of our sales will go towards her. It’s all about taking care of her.”

“She’s overcome by the fact that people love her as much as they do,” McHone said. “She’s always reaching out to let people know that this is something tragic that happened, but let’s bring everyone together to make it positive.”

Those who plan to attend and make any kind of donation are asked to do so with cash or check.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.