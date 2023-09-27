‘75% of our customers have been delayed’: Ammo background checks continue to bring stores and customers issues

By Derek Heid

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Just under two weeks into the state run ammunition background checks, gun store owners and customers feel time has only made things worse.

CEO of Escarpment Arms Joseph Olscamp in Lockport has seen a drastic increase to the number of customers forced to wait for their background checks to be approved.

“Greater than 75% of our customers have been delayed. [When running firearm background checks through the old federal system], If we had one a day, that was probably on the high end.”

Olscamp has watched one of his customers wait almost an entire week for his approval to go through.

Customers at other stores have had the same experience.

Bill Godios from is a retired police and corrections officer, who goes to shooting range every now and again.

The South Buffalo man went to pick up some ammo for his pistol, but his background check took 22 hours to approve.

“It was an inconvenience but not a major inconvenience. I’m not who you have to worry about. It’s the bad guys you have got to worry about.”

All background checks are run by New York State Police employees.

They released this statement in response to the very long waits people are experiencing.

“The NYS NICS unit processes transactions immediately. However, some responses will take longer than others depending on the amount of research required.

New York State Police Public Information Office

Despite those assurances, Olscamp has noticed a pattern to these long delays.

“I have not had one single background check go through after 6 p.m.”

These delays have come like clockwork, to a point he is considering changes to his stores hours if it continues.

“If people can’t get their products and we’re just going to frustrate them by saying ‘sorry you’re delayed,’ there is really no reason for us to stay open that late.”

State police said they are planning to improve the system as time goes on.

“The New York State Police will continue to update the NYS NICS system in order to provide an accurate and timely response. Again, while some transactions are processed immediately, others require more research.”

New York State Police Public Information Office

