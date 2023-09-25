Skip to Content
Officer honored for saving the life of a motorcycle crash victim

<i>EnCon Police/WFSB</i><br/>Officer Jordan Jacquo (right) is credited with saving the life of Jeremy (left) following a crash on I-691 in Meriden.
EnCon Police/WFSB
By Rob Polansky

    Connecticut (WFSB) — An officer credited with saving the life of a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash was the guest of honor for the victim.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said Officer Jordan Jacquo was on patrol and overheard on June 3 a dispatch to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

Jacquo was the first to arrive on scene and quickly assessed the situation.

The victim of the crash had suffered a serious injury to his lower extremity.

Jacquo applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which saved the man’s life.

Saturday, Jacquo was asked to be the guest of honor at a fundraiser for the man and his family.

EnCon police posted a photo to social media of the man and his newborn daughter, whose middle name is Jordan, in honor of Officer Jordan Jacquo.

“To say we are proud of Officer Jacquo is an understatement,” EnCon police wrote.

