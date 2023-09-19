Skip to Content
Arizona police officer quick to rescue baby tortoise from dog park

<i>Oro Valley Police Department</i><br/>Talk about a 'shell' of a rescue. Oro Valley Police Department Officer Haskins helped save a baby tortoise on Monday
By Austin Janos

    ORO VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — Talk about a ‘shell’ of a rescue. Oro Valley Police Department Officer Haskins helped save a baby tortoise on Monday, September 18th.

According to the Department’s Facebook page, the little critter had gotten lost and ended up making its way inside a dog park. OVPD did not specify which park the tortoise was in, but officers were quick to respond after a neighbor called for help.

Officer Haskins was able to rescue the tortoise and relocate it to a safer area.

