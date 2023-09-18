Residents fed up, demand action after constant speed, 21 wrecks on neighborhood road

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Concerns continue to rise for those who live on Monte Vista Road in Buncombe County.

Neighbors have expressed that the traffic is getting out of control and there have been many wrecks caused by speeding.

The latest wreck happened on Aug. 28 when driver Brian Mason ran off the side of the road and into two trees. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that the speed was believed to be a factor in the fatal wreck.

That wreck sparked outrage from many neighbors who have said it’s a sad story they know all too well — neighbors like David Lindsay, who has lived on Monte Vista for the last eight years.

“Obviously there’s a lot more traffic and the road can’t stand it and something has to be done,” he said.

He explained how it cannot continue as they’ve had too many accidents and that something has to change.

According to the State Highway Patrol, there have been 21 collisions on Monte Vista Road in 2023.

One of those has resulted in a death, five have resulted in personal injury and 15 have resulted in property damage only.

Lindsay said he has grandkids that play outside and that the amount of cars that speed through is getting uncontrollable.

“We’re trying to protect everybody that lives in the community, and it’s just increasingly difficult,” he said.

He said he believes the increase in traffic is coming from more people using the road as a cut-through.

But, he said, the issue is that their road is not made for the type of speed it’s been seeing.

“Everywhere you go is about a quarter-mile straight and then it’s just a super sharp 90-degree turn,” he said. “It’s not made for what people are using it for.”

Lindsay said he would like to see a larger police presence in the area.

“Obviously, more control if we could just have somebody. I mean, I don’t care if they sit in my yard; they can write 10 tickets a day sitting in my driveway,” he added.

What used to be a calm and quiet road, Lindsay said, now resembles an interstate, and while he doesn’t want to move, he said that if something isn’t done soon, he will have to consider it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.