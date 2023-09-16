Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes celebrate the beauty of orchids

By Tajma Hall

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Wisconsin Orchid Society is hosting an event this weekend to show off the beauty of orchid plants.

It’s happening September 16 and September 17 at Mitchell Park Domes. It’s the 42nd year the event has been held.

“My favorite thing is just getting a chance to see some of the high-quality plants people are able to grow. Some of the members have greenhouses but many of the members just grow under artificial lights in their house,” said Richard Odders, Co-Show Chair.

It’s a chance for visitors to enjoy award-winning exhibits celebrating orchid plants.

It’s also a judged show.

“They’re grouped into categories. Similar kinds of plants and then the best in each class is given an award,” said Odders.

Not only will the beautiful plants be available to purchase, this is a great opportunity to learn more about them. Orchids belong to a group of flowering plants with colorful and fragrant blooms.

“Orchids are pretty amazing. Sometimes they are extremely fragrant. There are some that last only a day, and some flowers will last nine months,” said Odders.

Participating exhibitors come from Illinois, Iowa, and of course right here in Wisconsin.

