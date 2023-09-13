Woman warning others about phone scam with man impersonating an officer

By Taj Simmons

FISHERS, Indiana (WRTV) — Law enforcement officers are supposed to serve and protect, but a Fishers woman said a phone caller impersonating an officer tried to scam and exploit her instead.

Barb Kiefer said a man pretending to be a Marion County Sheriff’s Officer recited her name and address and claimed she had citations which needed to be repaid. She said the scammer attempted to get her to pay $4,000, but she refused to do so.

“I would never have believed that I would be somebody that would fall for this,” Kiefer said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to fall for those scams, there’s no way, who believes all this stuff?’ I just came really close. This could happen to anybody.”

While Kiefer did not pay, she said the scammer was “extremely convincing” and kept her on the phone for more than 40 minutes. The phone call included threats she would be arrested if she hung up the phone.

Kiefer reported the incident to the Fishers Police Department, who confirmed the identity given by the potential scammer was not an actual law enforcement officer.

The police department will not charge the caller since Kiefer did not give up any of her personal information, but said law enforcement will never call you demanding payment for a court cost.

Kiefer is now warning all of her friends and colleagues to stay aware for the scammer.

“Trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t feel right,” Kiefer said. “Take the power back.”

