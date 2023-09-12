A century in the making, WWII veteran requests birthday cards on day she turns 100

By Annie Gimbel

BONHAM, Texas (KTVT) — At the age of 21, U.S. Army Veteran Ethelyn Szad Bell went to war for her country. Now, as Bell approaches the age of 100, Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham has asked others to show their appreciation.

Bell’s centennial celebration is on Oct. 4. She has asked to receive 100 birthday cards ahead of the milestone. It’s a small gesture compared to Bell’s immense sacrifice.

Show your support and help celebrate this momentous occasion by sending birthday cards here:

Ethelyn Bell Clyde W. Cosper TSVH 1300 Seven Oaks Road Bonham, Texas 75418

Bell began her service in March of 1945 after completing the Basic Training Course for Army Nurses. She served with the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Nagoya, Japan during World War II. During her time in the service, she rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in July of 1946.

After her time serving in the U.S. Army, Bell continued giving back to her community by working at the the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney.

Cupid’s arrow struck on a blind date with her future husband fellow U.S. Army Veteran, Charles Bell. Together, they moved to Prosper where they raised a son and daughter.

Bell worked as a dedicated elementary school nurse in McKinney for many years until she retired at the age of 55.

