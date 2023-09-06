Court documents shine light on dog fighting, drug raids by FBI last week

By WRTV Web Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Nearly a week after the FBI conducted raids on several residences in Indianapolis for drug trafficking and dog fighting, we are learning more about what led to those raids.

According to court documents, an investigation began by the Safe Streets Gang Task Force — a division of FBI Indianapolis — into drug trafficking by multiple residents led to a connection to a separate investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture into potential dog fighting in Indianapolis.

Outlined in a probable cause affidavit of more than 100 pages, the FBI moves through how the use of targeting phone conversations of a man believed to be involved in drug trafficking led to the raids.

Beginning with Gregory Henderson Jr., who is still considered a fugitive and armed and dangerous, conversations were monitored that followed the flow of drugs into the Midwest from Mexico.

In those targeted phones, detectives were also able to link Henderson to a dog fighting operation.

The investigation from the USDA began after Edward Bronough of Indianapolis was arrested in Mississippi after being pulled over and found to have 11 pit bulls in small crates in the back of his van.

Bronough ran a business called “Roll and Hold Pet Express” and he explained the dogs were being transported as part of that business, according to court documents. He evaded quetioning about where the dogs were from and where they were going though.

During the course of the investigation into dog fighting, found instances of severe injury and death to dogs from injuries sustained in fighting. They found evidence of fliers for fighting shows and more as well, according to court documents.

Phone records showed evidence of training procedures done by some including “rolls” — the act of fighting dogs in effort to train them —, the use of treadmills and weighted vests to strengthen and provide stamina.

In the end, the raids led to the retrieval of more than 80 dogs in central Indiana and numerous firearms and drugs.

The following individuals are charged in relation to the raids.

Ramiro Rico De Leon Gregory Henderson Jr. Octavio Vicencio Erick Foster George Taylor J.C. Smith Dontoria Gilbert David Bennett Gregory Easter Lauren Eggert Quoshawn Stewart Christopher Norfolk Maurice Ervin Michael Sanders James Croons Charles Richardson III Landon Jones Edward Bronaugh Donovan Tipler Marvin Johnson Jr.

