Dozens of animals from 2 major New Hampshire seizures now being treated at multiple animal rescue centers

By Hannah Cotter

Click here for updates on this story

STRATHAM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Just in the last two weeks, New Hampshire’s SPCA has made two major animal rescues.

Dozens of animals were rescued in Northwood last week. People who were there told News 9 that some of these animals were found without food and water, in cardboard boxes, and some of their hooves were in really bad shape.

“One of the donkeys, I actually cried for the feet because I knew how much pain it was in,” said Teresa Paradis, the founder and executive director of Live & Let Live Farm and Rescue. “We’ve had donkeys with that kind of condition before. And it’s a slow process to fix for them and very painful.”

Donkeys, horses, dogs, a snake and a peacock were just some of the dozens of animals rescued in Northwood last Thursday.

“Way too many animals for the space that it was in and the care that — I don’t even know how they know where all the animals were,” Paradis said. “There was a cage here, ducks in cardboard boxes over there, rabbits and another one, loose animals. It was just crazy.”

Paradis brought 16 animals back to her rescue and sanctuary at Live and Let Live Farm.

“Some of them didn’t have any food or water,” Paradis said.

The New Hampshire SPCA took in 39.

“We’re essentially acting as a holding facility right now. So, we’re providing all the care to the animals, food, water, enrichment, as well as medical care,” said Savannah Alcerro, director of animal services for the New Hampshire SPCA.

This is the SPCA’s second seizure and rescue in two weeks, after more than two dozen dogs and other animals were removed from a home in Bedford last month.

The organization now has more than 200 animals in their care.

“We just haven’t seen those numbers in quite a few years. So, we are stretched a little thin,” Alcerro said.

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire in Bedford said they took in 15 animals from the first case and 3 dogs from the Northwood case.

The New Hampshire SCPA said people can directly help animals who are victims of abuse and neglect by donating to their SOS fund, or if you want to help with the high volume of animals in their care, you can adopt one of their pets. Donations to Live and Let Live Farm and the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire can be made on their websites.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.