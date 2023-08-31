Overcrowding at CCC leads to fights

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center has gotten worse and has led to fights, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

Prisoners are staying longer at the Caddo Correctional Center. The jail was built for 1,070 inmates but at last check there were 1,399.

“You can imagine a cell is not very big,” said Prator. “A cell is small and in the cell is a commode. And so now the cell has got a bunk in it. And so now we put another bed on the floor or in the remaining room that’s there for them to sleep on.”

So imagine three people are sharing a cell for two. Tensions can get high, Prator said.

“Because the prisoners, because the inmates are so crowded, they’re (in a) more stressful situation for them and they’re more apt to fight or to be rebellious or to cause problems,” said Prator. “And so that you have that dynamic going on. You have a shortage of staff to handle the overstressed prisoners.”

The sheriff says while they’re booking fewer people, it’s taking longer than ever for those in jail to head to trial.

“The sheriff has no control on how long it takes to get to trial,” said Prator “And so we don’t have any control over what the sentence is. We don’t have any control over the jail other than trying to control the inmates, the rest the system. We’re helpless.”

More than 1,000 are awaiting trial.

