NBA Hall of Famer, longtime Maui resident Don Nelson aids in wildfire recovery efforts

By Rick Quan

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV) — Former NBA head coach and player Don Nelson is among those trying to help those impacted by the West Maui wildfires. While Nelson’s days on the court are long over, he still knows how to make an “assist.”

Sugar Beach Events in Kihei is known for providing a beautiful beachside venue for weddings. But since the wildfires devastated Lahaina, it’s been turned into a donation hub and meal kitchen.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to see all these people come together, all this community come together. I’ve never seen anything like Hawaii, they really show up because we love each other, we’re a community,” said Sugar Beach volunteer, Renee Kammrad.

Sugar Beach Events is owned and operated by Lee Johnson, who is the daughter of former Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson. Nelson has been a full-time resident of Maui for more than a decade.

“Sugar Beach Events is right next to my house. So my daughter has opened up Sugar Beach to serve about a thousand people a day, and coming in for food. So we’re just doing our part, just a very minor part. There are so many big parts left to the puzzle,” Nelson said.

As a player with the Boston Celtics, Nelson was a part of five NBA championship teams. He went on to coach the Bucks, the Knicks, the Mavericks and Warriors. A member of the Hall of Fame, he currently ranks second all-time in NBA coaching victories.

Now at age 83, he finds himself a part of another kind of team.

“In sports you learn teamwork, and that’s what really is going on right now on the island is teamwork. In the most minor ways, like myself pitching in, and also there are some major contributors to what’s going on here in a big way. But we need your help. If you can afford to send something to one of the beautiful charities trying to help. It would be appreciated,” Nelson said.

To help those who lost their homes in the fires, Nelson had six families staying in his rental properties for free. There was no hesitation in helping.

“No, that’s the way people are in Hawaii. They immediately help one another. And I’m very proud to be part of that,” he said.

Nelson did not lose any friends in the fires, but he does know a lot of people who lost their homes or businesses.

“When I saw the devastation, it was like a spike in my heart. Many people, of course, have had dinner there over the years, and I’ve had some dear friends, like Bob Longhi of Long’s Restaurant is completely gone. His house on Front Street is completely gone. It’s very, very sad,” Nelson said.

While Lahaina is gone, Nelson wants to remind tourists that most of Maui is still open for business.

“We need the visitors to come our island as well. So I just want them to know that Haleakala and the southwestern shore hasn’t been touched by any of the fires and is open. And that not only did these people lose their homes but often their jobs. We need to employ people here and, of course, tourism is number one and there is no number two,” he said.

Nelson has been a player and a coach and if it helps rebuild Maui, even a cheerleader.

“These are many of our volunteers who have come to help, to feed the people when they come. And we appreciate all their help,” he said.

