Over 100 residents get past offenses expunged at Wyandotte County expungement fair

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office held an expungement fair at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The fair offered a chance for some to have their criminal records cleared, eliminating barriers that had previously restricted their access to education, housing, and job opportunities.

Over 100 people attended Wednesday’s fair, among them was James Sutton, who, 18 years ago, was charged with drug-related crimes and minor infractions.

For Sutton, it’s now a fresh start.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “I’m very pleased for what they are doing for us, and I thank KCK for all this.”

Individuals with convictions like past drug charges, DUIs, traffic violations, and certain juvenile offenses were eligible.

Those with offenses of a violent nature, such as murder, rape and other crimes against individuals, were ineligible for expungement.

Attorneys who worked alongside the District Attorney’s office in this endeavor stressed the collective benefits that come with helping individuals reintegrate into society.

“Everybody benefits from this,” criminal defense attorney Zack Anthony said. “These people have done their time, and their conviction is past. They have a right to move on with their life.”

