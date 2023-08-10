Man accused in Interstate 80 shooting needs to be restrained, held on $1 million bond during court appearance

By Jake Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The man accused in a shooting on Interstate 80 in Omaha was held on $1 million bond during an appearance in Douglas County court Wednesday.

Charles Stuart is charged with second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm.

Court was delayed for about an hour as deputies tried to get the 33-year-old into the courtroom.

According to the deputies, Stuart was crying, throwing things and they had to get a crisis team to transport him.

Stuart was eventually put in a restraint outfit, strapped up, put on a stretcher and wheeled into court, where he continually interrupted the judge.

Prosecutors also said that Stuart was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but was not taking medication.

The shooting occurred Monday morning near I-680 southbound and I-80 eastbound. Police said Stuart took off his clothes after wrecking his truck, then started firing a gun.

Bullets hit a passing car and grazed a driver, identified as Aaron Traynham.

Traynham told KETV NewsWatch 7 that he’s recovering from bullet fragments being taken out of his cheek and glass being taken out of his eye, which tore his retina.

Stuart is due back in court on Sept. 18.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.