By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CLARITA, California (KCAL) — Residents in Santa Clarita are working up a sweat with a new set of stairs that were recently installed at Santa Clarita Central Park.

Veronica Cervantes is one of the residents and when she saw the 172 set of stairs, she knew she had to try them.

“The first set of steps were steep and that was kind of hard for me. But once I made it, the other ones got easier,” said Cervantes, Santa Clarita resident.

LOCAL NEWS New steps in Santa Clarita motivate residents to workout losangeles BY KCAL-NEWS STAFF

AUGUST 7, 2023 / 6:03 PM / KCAL NEWS

Residents in Santa Clarita are working up a sweat with a new set of stairs that were recently installed at Santa Clarita Central Park.

Veronica Cervantes is one of the residents and when she saw the 172 set of stairs, she knew she had to try them.

“The first set of steps were steep and that was kind of hard for me. But once I made it, the other ones got easier,” said Cervantes, Santa Clarita resident.

Cervantes said she enjoys being outside and gets her exercise by doing daily walks.

“I don’t do well in the gyms. I would rather be outside and walk because it doesn’t seem like exercise to me, it’s just a regular thing,” said Cervantes.

The Mayor of Santa Clarita, Jason Gibbs, said when gyms were closed during the pandemic, more people were forced outside and he believes that’s why community members are asking for more outdoor exercise spaces.

“It’s one of those weird positives that came from a very tough time. They re-introduced people to something that’s always been a part of Santa Clarita, which is our open spaces and outside areas,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs.

The City of Santa Clarita used COVID-19 relief funds to add the stairs and make some other improvements to the park and residents seem to be taking advantage of the upgrades.

“It is invigorating to go up there. When you get to the top, there’s a wonderful view of the city and coming down a lot easier so it’s rewarding,” said Roy Relles, Santa Clarita.

Veronica Cervantes, Santa Clarita resident, says when she’s making the climb, it helps to see others of all ages going one step at a time.

“I like that there’s a lot of people because it motivates me. If they can do it, I can too,” said Cervantes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.