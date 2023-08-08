‘It’s just tragic’: Tree falls during severe weather in Anderson County, killing Upstate teen, officials say

By Carlos Cristian Flores

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — It was fast-paced, nonstop, and in this case, a deadly wave of storms Monday.

Officials with the city of Anderson Fire Department responded to a call on Arnold Drive around 5 p.m. about an entrapment.

According to Chief Charlie King, it was one of several dozen calls they received throughout the afternoon.

“We have arrived on scene to family stating that a tree had fallen in the backyard of a house on top of several cars and on top of a detached garage,” Chief King said.

However, it was too late; Chief King said they found a 15-year-old boy dead at the scene.

The coroner later identified the boy to be Evan Christopher Kinley of Anderson.

The coroner added Kinley drove to his grandfather’s house during the height of the storm. There he had exited his vehicle and was apparently at the entrance to the garage when a large tree uprooted and fell due to the high wind and rain.

The large tree struck Kinley, the garage and fence on the property.

There were also multiple trees down across the property and in the neighborhood, coroner said.

According to the coroner, Kinley is a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

One neighbor said he didn’t know the Kinley well but actually knew his family.

“It’s just tragic. I know his mother. We all are real close. Thad’s daughter lives in this backyard. It’s just really, really sad,” Marcus Nash said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family and friends as they continue to cope and deal with the tragic loss we experienced here tonight,” Chief King said.

Anderson District Five released this statement Tuesday:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.