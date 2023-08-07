Skip to Content
Local Purple Heart veterans honored with new monument in New York

The new Purple Heart monument has the names of local heroes etched into it. This year's ceremony went beyond the book though
The new Purple Heart monument has the names of local heroes etched into it. This year's ceremony went beyond the book though
By Taylor Epps

    LOCKPORT, New York (WKBW) — 109 of our neighbors were recognized for their bravery and service in Niagara County Sunday afternoon, their names now written in the county’s Purple Heart book.

“It’s a huge honor to be here among so many purple heart recipients, to be quite honest and I know quite a few. I’ve served with them and it kinds of puts it all together, it’s very honorable,” said Katherine Kindle, who was honored.

The Purple Heart medal is given to those wounded or killed in battle. Loved ones of those who paid the ultimate price attended the ceremony in their honor.

This year’s ceremony went beyond the book though, etching our heroes names into stone with a new monument outside the county courthouse.

“This is gonna take us over 400 names when we’re all said and done with today and I’m sure there’s many more out there as we move forward, the list will grow,” said Joseph Jastrzemski, County Clerk.

Rocky Bleier, Purple Heart veteran and Superbowl winner gave the event’s keynote speech.

American Legion members encourage you to support this effort and go check the monument out at 175 Hawley Street in Lockport.

