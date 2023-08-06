Boston boy fighting cancer raises money so other patients can go on vacation

By Juli McDonald

BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Meeting Jase Russell, he seems just like any other six year old; Obsessed with trains, and with a real need for speed. But this little boy in Bridgewater has spent more than half his life fighting high risk, stage 4 neuroblastoma.

“[Three brain surgeries total]; he had radiation injected into his skull. Chemo, immunotherapy – pretty much every treatment you can get for cancer he has had,” his mother Danielle explained.

And this kid is no complainer, even after long days at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic. This summer, the Russells and their support system – known as the Jase Train – raised more than $6000 for families in their same shoes. They hosted a lemonade stand, with proceeds providing magnificent Cape vacations for kids fighting cancer.

“Rockland Trust sponsors it and it’s for Tommy’s Place where we spent a week last summer,” Danielle added.

Despite everything they’ve been through – two relapses and a pediatric cancer fight throughout the pandemic – the Russells pay it forward.

“When you go through something like this, there’s so many times we feel helpless, and we can’t do anything. When you have something that you can do we do it,” the mother said.

A beautiful lesson for a brave little boy: Helping others… Just like they helped him.

