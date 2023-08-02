Cromwell man accused of leaving elderly victim in chair for about 2 weeks, without food for several days

By Evan Sobol and Susan Raff

CROMWELL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Cromwell man is facing charges after he allegedly left his elderly girlfriend in a chair for about two weeks and without food for several days.

Police said Steven Donen, 66, was charged with cruelty to persons, abuse second-degree, and reckless endangerment second-degree.

His girlfriend suffers from multiple sclerosis and gets dialysis, according to authorities.

A medical office told Cromwell police that a patient had not shown up for eight appointments, officials said.

Police went to Donen’s home last Friday.

“While checking the welfare of the victim, officers discovered the victim was living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions,” Cromwell police said.

Authorities said Donen’s girlfriend had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten for several days.

They found the victim naked lying in a chair under a dirty blanket.

Police said there was strong foul odor and garbage everywhere.

The woman had been using the chair to go to the bathroom, police said.

She was taken to Middlesex Hospital for treatment.

Upon executing a search warrant, police found severe hoarding conditions.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that Donen has been living with his girlfriend for several years and that police have been to the home many times.

Cromwell police have been to Donen’s home several times. Back in 2015 for a medical call, and four times after that for a wellbeing check.

Donen was arrested on Monday and held on a $50,000 bond.

He appeared in court Tuesday.

“I am going to stick with what I said before which is the allegations that are in the paperwork contain a lot of inaccuracies, a lot of misstatements and a lot of overblown statements,” said William Beccaro, Donen’s attorney.

