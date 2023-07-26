Crews break ground on 60-story Midtown complex, largest tower in Atlanta in 30 years

By Patrick Quinn

ATLANTA (WANF) — On Wednesday, construction crews broke ground at 1072 West Peachtree, a 60-story mixed-used complex that will be the tallest tower built in Atlanta in the last 30 years.

The project, developed by the Rockefeller Group, will rise more than 730 ft. and will be the fifth tallest building in Georgia once completed.

For context, Bank of America Plaza in downtown Atlanta is 1,024 ft. Bank of America Plaza was built in 1991.

“What we’re seeing here is Atlanta is a destination city,” said Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta, the economic development arm for the City of Atlanta.

1072 West Peachtree will be a mixed-use project with luxury units, market-rate apartments, along with street-level retail.

“The development of this mixed-use project will meaningfully elevate the experience of living and working here, and it highlights Rockefeller Group’s perspective on new development and our commitment to the continued growth of Atlanta,” said John Petricola, Senior Managing Director of the Southeast Region at Rockefeller Group.

The complex replaces the old post office in Midtown. The high-rise is just the latest development to break ground in Midtown.

According to the Midtown Alliance, there are 15 current high-rise complexes under construction in Midtown.

“It’s really an exclamation point to the fact that this is a place that’s one of the hottest real estate markets in the southeast, and we haven’t missed a step in the last three years, and the market is speaking,” said Kevin Green, President of the Midtown Alliance.

The project, with 225,000 square feet of office space and 357 residential units, is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026.

