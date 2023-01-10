Military vet dies after being shot outside North Miami Beach home

By CBS Miami Team

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.

Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.

Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.

Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday.

“My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident,” said Troy Robinson Jr. “A tragic incident. He got shot and it’s tragic, he’s a military man, served his country, did everything.”

“He’s a people person, always jovial, joking. He’s a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy,” said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer’s stepson.

Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family home when Ferrer went out to smoke in his car shortly after midnight. Minutes after he stepped out, Robinson Sr. said he heard shots.

“I noticed his windows was down, and I looked in and I saw him. I called my mom, and you know, that’s when everything happened,” he said.

Robinson says Ferrer was shot in the head during the incident.

He had been on life support before passing away.

The family, trying to make sense of the heinous ambush.

“It’s tragic, you know? I’ve never experienced anything like this before especially someone so close so yeah, my mom, everybody, we’re completely devastated right now,” said Robinson Sr.

As Ferrer’s loved ones cope with this tragedy, they’re asking anyone with any information to come forward and are hoping for justice and closure.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.