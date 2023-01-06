Michigan K9 police officer dies of old age

By Emily Brown

Click here for updates on this story

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday.

Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer.

Bullet was in active service for eight years and retired from full-time service sometime in 2018 or 2019, Kennamer said. He added that Bullet would occasionally come out to do some work for the department after his retirement.

Bullet was euthanized due to health complications from his old age.

“Thank you for your years of service to this county. You served with honor,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Kennamer said everyone at the sheriff’s office is torn up about Bullet’s death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.