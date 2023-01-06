Large wave slams into a California home causing ‘extensive damage’

By Brisa Colón

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) — A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday.

With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.

CAL Fire crews were left to pick up the pieces of the home. The majority of the back portion of the home was wiped out by the 50-foot wave, according to CAL Fire.

CAL Fire responded to the scene within five minutes, as a house fire was also caused by the wave striking the home.

“The wave did reach the wall, blew out the back of the home. There is extensive damage to the home. and the deck area with a blowing the windows out. There was a way to search through the entire house obvious been washed backed out and we did have a small fire associated with that,” says Capt. Curtis Rhodes with CAL Fire San Benito-Monterey County.

Two residents and two dogs were in the back part of the home at the time the wave hit and were able to get out and call 911 safely.

The homeowner said they felt terrible and were just worried about the safety of themselves and their dogs.

“We have seen this in the past. We haven’t seen it this extensive damage to one of the homes but when we do get king tides here in the area, […] we’ve never seen it reach the wall and come all the way through the home and search back out to the ocean like we did today,” Rhodes said.

The fire prompted electricity to go out in the nearby community. As well as an evacuation order.

The evacuation order remains in place for the 12 homes along the street closest to the ocean in the Yankee Point community.

Monterey County officials are keeping a close eye on the high surf with various entities on standby. The county says they have swift water and boat rescue teams as well as qualified rescue swimmers and jet skis ready in case of any necessary water rescues.

