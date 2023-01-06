Bristol police cruiser used as memorial for fallen officers will be preserved

By Evan Sobol

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Bristol police cruiser used as a memorial to honor Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be preserved, the department announced Thursday.

Bristol police said the cruiser that has been in front of the department will be wrapped and preserved.

“The items placed on the police cruiser will be put along with the other memorabilia and placed in front of the police department,” police said.

Police invited the public to continue to leave memorabilia in front of the department.

“Thank you for your support in honoring our heroes, LT. Dustin DeMonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy,” Bristol police said.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12.

