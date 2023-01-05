You butter believe it: 1,000 pounds of butter makes up 2023 Farm Show sculpture

By CBS Pittsburgh Staff

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The big butter sculpture is back for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The long-standing tradition is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the “Land O’Lakes” plant in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The new sculpture shows several generations of a Pennsylvania dairy farm family.

It was created by sculptors Jim Victor and his wife, Marie Pelton.

This year’s farm show theme is “Rooted in Progress.”

After the farm show, the butter will be turned into renewable energy at a farm in Juniata County.

You can see the savory sculpture in-person at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, starting Saturday.

