Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Residents of Boulder City are reporting anti-Semitic posters seen around town.

City representatives said residents have seen the posters in neighborhoods and parks around Boulder City. The exact content of the posters is unknown.

Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy released a statement condemning the posters.

Dismay would be too light of a word to describe how I feel as a person and as the Mayor of Boulder City hearing about the targeting of my Jewish brothers and sisters. When we attack groups or individuals, we demean ourselves. It is inappropriate to propagate ‘literature’ that is filled with hate. I know of no religion represented in Boulder City that condones such behavior about any religion or race. We strive to be better. I am grateful for the diversity of belief organizations in Boulder City. I appreciate all those willing to pray for us before City Council meetings. I suggest that we all examine ourselves and recommit to love one another. We can disagree and still be agreeable.

Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy

Boulder City officials said they have not identified the people suspected of creating and disseminating the posters, but said they continue to investigate so they can “hold them accountable.” Officials asked that if you see anyone distributing anti-Semitic materials to contact the Boulder City Police non-emergency line at 702-293-9224.

