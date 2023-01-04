Schools promote sports safety precautions after Hamlin’s collapse

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

ESSEXVILLE, Michigan (WNEM) — Garber High School’s athletic director discussed the importance of having a plan in place in the event of a medical emergency as seen during the Buffalo Bills game on Monday night.

Football players, coaches, and fans alike were left shocked and shaken after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday night football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“It was a shock, you don’t see that stuff, especially in that arena for sure,” said Dave Schwartz, the athletic director at Garber High School.

The same shock has been felt across the world by fans who watched Hamlin collapse.

Schwartz talked about the importance of having a plan in place.

“You always have a plan for those kinds of things regardless what level you’re at, whether it’s high school, college, or pro,” Schwartz said.

He said on the high school level at Garber, all staff is trained to assist students during the event of cardiac arrest. Whether it be during a game, training, or class, protocols are in place to save a student’s life in case of an emergency.

“We obviously have defibrillators in different parts of the building, and everybody has access to those, and we have been all trained on how to work those,” Schwartz said. “Our athletic trainer, which we’re very fortunate to have, has those on him. He’s got one portably with him and he’s got one in his training room where he is, just one step away from one of those if something were to happen at a practice or a game or any type of event.”

Schwartz said they make sure every athlete is seen by physicians for any underlying health conditions to lessen the possibility of an accident happening.

“You know, that’s why we put these kids through physicals and have doctors check them out. If they find something that is a concern, obviously we put the brakes on until we find out exactly what’s going on,” Schwartz said.

He said though we all love our sports, it is important to remember things like this can happen.

