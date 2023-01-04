Pine Ridge nursing home, where 2 patients were found dead, has paid over $126,000 in fines

By WXII12.com Web Staff

THOMASVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — The Thomasville nursing home where two residents were found dead has paid more than $100,000 in fines, according to a report by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Two patients were found dead and two were in critical condition at Pine Ridge Health and Rehab Center in mid-January of 2022.

The total amount of fines was over $126,000 after only three employees were left to care for nearly 100 patients.

The original penalty for the facility was $194,000.

The facility blamed hazardous road conditions and the spread of COVID-19 for the staff shortages.

An inspection of the facility two months after the initial fine found that the facility had corrected all of its cited violations.

