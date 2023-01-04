Las Vegas police say man shot, killed roommate after argument

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man is dead after his roommate shot and killed him following an argument between the two, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at approximately 5:49 a.m. Monday.

Police said officers located a man inside the residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene, LVMPD said.

The police investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with his roommate, later identified as Jesus Mendoza-Zarate, 24.

The argument escalated to a physical altercation, according to police, during which Mendoza-Zarate took out a handgun and shot the victim.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jesus Antonio Hernandez Castro, 22, from Las Vegas. He died from a gunshot wound to the neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Mendoza-Zarate was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.