East Nashville women speak out claiming man drives around following them

By Sharon Danquah and Joylyn Bukovac

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone.

More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports have been filed, more incidents just keep rolling in.

It’s something one woman who asked to not be named or shown said she’ll never forget after getting the shock of her life while walking her dogs along Lischey Avenue Monday morning.

“I had noticed in the side of my eye that a silver car pulled up and pulled over by that telephone pole,” the woman said.

Seconds later her heart dropped.

“This woman came running from behind me and started tapping on their window saying ‘roll it down, roll down your window, I’ve seen what you’ve been doing this all morning. You’re stalking women and catcalling them and trying to lure them to your car’,” the woman said.

That’s when the woman said that the other woman whipped out her phone and took a picture of the driver before they sped off. Moments later, Metro Police found the man.

“They said he lives close to the area,” the woman said. “His car is parked outside, but he has no reported history of violence and no one should be fearful of him in the area.”

That’s when the woman took to Facebook and other people came forward saying that this has been happening for up to two weeks including people like Jennifer Howell.

“As I was walking, in my peripheral, there was a car that slowed down,” Howell explained. “It was very slow and pacing me.”

Howell said the driver started waving her down and pulled in front of her to block her path and she took off.

“I ran between two houses, and I hid behind an air conditioning unit and watched him go up and down the block circling,” Howell said.

With several reports filed, Metro Police said he admitted to following women and promised to stop. Hours later, however, one woman said the same man followed her to her home on Tuesday morning.

“It’s unfortunate that women still have to deal with something like this every day and we’re told things can’t be done until something happens,” Howell said. “It’s just still scary to be a woman in 2023.”

To combat the issue, some East Nashville said they are now creating a walking group to help keep each other from walking alone.

