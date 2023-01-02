Boston’s first baby of 2023 born minutes after midnight at Brigham and Women’s

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — The first baby of 2023 in Boston arrived just minutes after the ball dropped to ring in the new year.

Baby boy Iraklis was born to Paula and Vasilos Kitas at 12:07 a.m. at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Staff at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch each New Year’s Eve to determine which facility delivers the city’s first baby of the new year.

This is the second year in a row the first baby was born at Brigham and Women’s.

Iraklis was supposed to be born on December 31, which mom was hoping for because she has a four-year-old son born on that day. “And I was like how cute if two brothers shared a birthday,” Paula said.

She went into labor on New Year’s Eve, but Iraklis had other plans in mind and was born at 12:07 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing just under 10 lbs. “Despite all my trying, he was born on January 1st,” Paula said.

Now Paula has a New Year’s Eve son and New Year’s baby boy all born at the Brigham. “It’s exciting,” Paula said. “It’s very festive and I think that it will always be a really fun celebration.”

While Iraklis was making waves in Boston, the Ladino family of Worcester was welcoming their bundle of joy into the world at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“Certainly, life changing,” said mom Laura Ladino. “I had no idea that we would be delivering a baby on the first of the year.”

Robert Jonathon Ladino, or Bo, was born at 1:10 a.m. weighing 9lbs 13 oz. This is the couple’s first.

“Appreciation. Everyone here has been tremendous to us,” said dad John Ladino. Bo is the first baby born in 2023 in Central Mass.

Most important of all, both babies are healthy and strong and happy to be in their mother’s arms.

“It’s the biggest blessing you can ask for,” Paula Kitas said.

