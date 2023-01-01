Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested

By Web Staff

EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case.

On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident. Investigators determined that Labat had been murdered and that the suspect disposed of her remains.

A suspect, identified as 44-year-old John Caisiano Thompson of East Palo Alto, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Thompson is expected to be charged in the case and arraigned on Friday.

Additional information about Labat’s disappearance was not immediately available. The incident is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Labat has not been found and that investigators are continuing efforts to locate her remains.

“Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation,” police said in a statement Friday.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org, or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 650-409-6792.

