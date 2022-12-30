Skip to Content
Dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int’l Airport

By Zach Tecklenburg

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A one-year-old dog was left tied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The ARL said the incident happened Thursday. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog was unable to board a flight home with her owner, because the owner did not have a kennel.

The airline workers told the ARL the dog’s owner left the airport without the pet, but returned alone and boarded their flight. The dog, who the ARL has dubbed “Allie,” was later found tied up outside the airport.

Allie is now under the care of the ARL. The organization told KCCI that police are investigating the incident.

