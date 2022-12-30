75-year-old woman died after being struck, dragged several blocks

By WISN Staff

WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Whitefish Bay police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

Police said a 75-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk on North Lake Drive was struck by a 77-year-old man backing out of his driveway and dragged several blocks to East Lake View Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Police said they responded to that scene around 5:35 p.m. and found the woman pinned under the vehicle.

North Shore Fire Department extricated the woman, but she died at the scene.

Family identified Holly Helf as the victim in this crash. She was a longtime and beloved resident of the Whitefish Bay community, WISN 12 News learned.

Family said Helf was a mother of four adult children and had 17 grandchildren. Her first great-grandchild is on the way.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor and that this was “an unintentional act.”

