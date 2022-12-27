South County family shares their Christmas Miracle after loved one was hit by a car that ran into a South City Apartment

By Jenna Rae

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — On Tuesday, a car crashed into a South St. Louis City apartment building killing one person, and injuring an 80-year-old man. Despite all odds, Gary Pfeiffer, the 80-year-old man in the accident, survived. His son spoke only to KMOV.

“He loves his grandkids, comes to watch them play hockey, both my daughter and son play hockey, helps my mom around the house,” Dan Pfeiffer explained.

Dan Pfeiffer describes his dad, Gary Pfeiffer, as a typical 80-year-old.

“He’s always putting other people before himself,” Dan Pfeiffer said.

Dan Pfeiffer said his father’s been like that his whole life. That’s exactly what Gary Pfeiffer was doing early Tuesday morning at the Aboussie Apartments in South City.

“My brother used to live in these apartments. He lived there for at least five years and he passed away a couple of years ago. My dad goes down there every Christmas to give out gift cards and some gifts to his friends,” Dan Pfeiffer said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a car crashed into the building, killing one person and severely injuring Dan Pfeiffer’s father.

“I got a call from my mom, she said my dad had been hit by a car and you know, I kinda didn’t really know how to take that,” Dan Pfeiffer added.

He said he and his wife immediately got in the car and started heading toward the hospital.

“I was reading the news story and it said somebody died on the way to the hospital, and I was just shocked by that, and obviously didn’t want it to be my dad and didn’t want it to be anyone. It’s just a really tragic situation,” Dan Pfeiffer said.

It’s a situation the Pfeiffer family now calls a Christmas miracle. Gary Pfeiffer survived the crash, but sustained a broken pelvis, broken hip, wounds on his legs and staples in his head. His son, saying they have a long road of recovery ahead.

The Pfeiffer’s tell News 4 this will be the first Christmas in years that Gary won’t physically be with them, but one they said, they’ll cherish forever.

“Be thankful. Tell the people you love that you love them. You never know when anything could happen like this. Just be grateful for the time you have with your family,” Dan Pfeiffer said.

