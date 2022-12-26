Skip to Content
Train derails blocking several streets

Christopher Spaunhorst's blue Ford F-150 pickup truck
Christopher Spaunhorst's blue Ford F-150 pickup truck

By Danica Sauter

    GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets.

Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared.

The Gallatin Police Department urged people if they could, to just stay home due to the roads being covered in snow again.

“TDOT and the city are salting the roads, but this does not mean you should jump in your vehicle and go anywhere,” Gallatin PD said in a Facebook post.

