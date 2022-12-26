Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire

By WCVB Digital Staff

MERRIMAC, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants.

Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.

Firefighters struck an additional alarm to call for more resources.

StormTeam 5 said conditions in Merrimac were approximately 19 degrees with mild winds that bring the wind chill down into the single digits.

Aid came to Merrimac from fire departments in Amesbury, Salisbury, Newton, West Newbury and Newburyport, officials said. An ambulance was also called to be on standby and equipment was requested to refill air tanks for the firefighters.

The fire was declared under control by 8:42 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

Residents of both units had to leave because utility services were disconnected and one family will be displaced until repairs can be made.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

