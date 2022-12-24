Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:40 PM

TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

<i>TSA/WCBS</i><br/>A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter.
TSA/WCBS
A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter.

By WCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter.

The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.

The magazine was also loaded with bullets.

The man now faces a $15,000 fine and a civil penalty for carrying an undeclared weapon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content