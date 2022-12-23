Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm

By James Felton and Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits.

“Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township.

Wohlfeil said business had started picking up at the beginning of the week thanks to a winter storm that headed for mid-Michigan over the holiday weekend. Wohlfeil said bad winter weather is good for the bottom line, the timing of it is bittersweet.

“The only thing that we have second thoughts on is it knocking on Christmas door. And that creates a lot of complications for people, their families, and gatherings. But everybody is getting prepared,” Wohlfeil said.

Les Moeller is just one of the customers that stopped by in search of a snow blower, and he went home with two.

“I feel blessed to be able to be buying them. And it’s always nice to deal with someone you got confidence in that can fix them when you do have a problem,” Moeller said.

Moeller said it was important to get the items purchased before the snow started piling up.

“I think we got a bunch of snow coming and we got some projects that we’re working on that we need to keep the snow off,” Moeller said.

Wohlfeil said the sales of generators and plows are also strong. He wants people to know if they need anything, there is plenty of inventory left.

He said his store is open every day except for Christmas day, the store’s hours before and after Christmas are normal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.