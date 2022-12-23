County employee steals fentanyl from EMS, deputies say

By WXII Web Staff

ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A county employee has been charged after stealing EMS’ controlled substances, deputies said.

This arrest came after the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office conducted a month-long investigation into missing controlled substances.

The controlled substances were missing from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building.

During that investigation, Paul Buckner, 44, was identified as the suspected thief.

Buckner was believed to use his employee’s access to enter a secure controlled substances storage area.

Once inside, he obtained several vials of fentanyl for his personal use.

Buckner is being charged with the following:

Felony larceny by employee Felony possession of fentanyl Two counts of possession of controlled prescription drugs Thursday, Buckner was taken into custody.

His bond was a written promise to appear.

