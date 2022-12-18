UPS package transfers in random areas draw concerned eyes, but it’s not what you think

By MALIK EARNEST

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — Photos surfaced online in San Diego showing UPS drivers unloading their packages in parking lots to random drivers – but UPS officials said it’s not what you think.

“I know UPS uses individual drivers to deliver, but this just looks shady,” said a concerned citizen of Chula Vista.

The photo shared with the post showed a UPS truck in the Otay Ranch Town Center parking lot of Chula Vista, with two unmarked and daily driven personal vehicles loaded with packages from an official UPS truck’s driver.

Another post showed a UPS truck backed bed-to-bed with a U-Haul truck in Tuttle, Oklahoma.

“Anyone find it odd why a UPS truck in Tuttle is emptying a load into a UHAUL? Curious,” said Rodan Thompson.

Steve Nagata with UPS Media Relations cleared the air as many onlookers grew suspicious of the activity.

“During the holiday season, UPS adds additional workers, including drivers and driver helpers. In some areas, UPS’s seasonal drivers use their personal vehicles, which are confirmed to be appropriate for their routes,” Nagata said.

“Seasonal drivers” could easily be identified by their UPS helper vest.

But why is the transfer happening off UPS property?

“Additionally, meet points on and off company property allow seasonal drivers to load packages into their vehicles for their specific delivery routes. Reliable on-time service is what matters most to our customers, especially during this time of the year,” Nagata said.

As the holiday season progresses, you could expect to see seasonal drivers and such transfers in your community well into January 2023.

