Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight

By Kara Peters

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties.

A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.

“You see duplexes with overgrown lots. You see single-family housing units that are deplorable, that were former rental properties. So, at the end of the day, this is to bring a level of accountability,” Councilman Aaron Banks said.

Those who attended the town hall had the chance to give feedback. Some were in favor of the changes, while others had questions.

So far, Jackson has invested into the rental registration program by bringing in eight full-time registered staff members to help with daily operations. The city also has new vehicles for inspectors.

The ordinance is on the city council’s agenda for Tuesday.

