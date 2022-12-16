Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:49 PM

Family of 5 displaced after early morning house fire in North Highlands, Sac Metro Fire says

By KCRA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KCRA) — A family of five was displaced after their North Highlands home caught fire Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

All family members, including an 8-month-old, were able to evacuate the home safely, officials said.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire once on scene.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by “choppy electrical running through a dryer vent to power and extension cord.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content