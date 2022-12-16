Family of 5 displaced after early morning house fire in North Highlands, Sac Metro Fire says

By KCRA Staff

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KCRA) — A family of five was displaced after their North Highlands home caught fire Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

All family members, including an 8-month-old, were able to evacuate the home safely, officials said.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire once on scene.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by “choppy electrical running through a dryer vent to power and extension cord.”

