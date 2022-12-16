Drone being used to harass students undergoing trauma therapy in Asheville, organization says

By Stephanie Moore

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina organization that offers care and horse therapy for children and youth who have experienced trauma says the facility is being harassed by a drone.

Eliada Home, Inc., in Asheville, supports and protects children and youth in the community that may have experienced trauma.

In a news release, the CEO Cindy West, says children receive behavioral health care and are often on the campus under protective custody.

West said in the release that someone is using a drone to “INTENTIONALLY harassing the children, staff and our therapy horses via drone … This is dangerous and harmful in SO many ways.”

“The person directing the drone has and continues to THREATEN the safety of the children we serve who are protected by HIPPA, which is a federal law,” the release said.

West says the drone is disputing therapy sessions and causing more fear and trauma to children who are processing and working on healing.

“This has forced us to stay indoors to keep everyone safe from harm,” the release said.

West told WYFF News 4 that the drone harassment started about three months ago.

She said authorities from the Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have been out to investigate.

West says the therapy horses have been threatened by this drone, chasing them in their pasture and ring where they are most comfortable serving children who need their support.

This could lead to an injury to a horse or to a person when they are in session.

