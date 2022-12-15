Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student

By Web staff

Granville County, North Carolina (WRAL) — A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office initially received a report about Mitteer’s inappropriate activity with a student on Oct. 25. Later that week, the sheriff’s office said, Mitteer was fired from his position at Oxford Preparatory School.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 919-693-3213.

