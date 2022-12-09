U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

By Annie Gimbel

MISSION, Texas (KTVT) — United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.

Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection – United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station.

Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.

He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.

