IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage

By Ashley Fowler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage.

Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at a home in the 500 block of South Holt Road. That’s a residential area south of West Washington Street, a few blocks north of I-70.

Police arrived and learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who was later identified by investigators as 40-year-old Thomas Talley.

Talley told the person who called 911 that if police were sent to the residence, he would shoot the woman and any responding officers, according to IMPD. The 911 caller also said the dispute between the man and his girlfriend was over a missing cell phone.

Two officers from IMPD’s Southwest District responded to the home and met with the 911 caller, who said Talley was holding the woman hostage in a bedroom.

The officers became aware that IMPD had been to the home before on multiple domestic disturbance calls. They also learned that Talley assaulted another woman prior to their arrival at the residence, IMPD says.

One of the officers said over the radio that he knew Talley and described him as being “erratic, aggressive, and in possession of firearms,” IMPD said.

A witness told police that a firearm magazine was inside the bedroom and officers reported hearing the woman say, “Put the gun down” multiple times through the bedroom door, according to IMPD.

Video from the body camera of an IMPD sergeant shows officers entering the residence and approaching the bedroom. Moments later, a woman can be heard screaming.

The IMPD sergeant announces his presence, to which Talley can be heard responding, “You can’t come in here!”

The sergeant calls for more cars and then tells Talley, “Come out. This is not gonna end good, man. Come out. Let her out and then we’ll deal with you.”

The sergeant asks another officer to call for the IMPD SWAT team and then begins communicating through the door with Talley, asking him repeatedly to come out and let the woman go.

“You’re not going to go to jail for the rest of your life. You’re not going for the rest of your life, Tommy,” the sergeant said.

A short time later, the IMPD SWAT team and a crisis negotiator arrive at the home.

The negotiator speaks with Tommy and tries to convince him to let his girlfriend go and leave the room. Talley refused to comply and made “numerous” suicidal statements, according to IMPD.

Video from the negotiator’s body camera shows his conversation with Talley.

“I’m gonna make sure you get out of there…you and the lady both get out without getting hurt,” the negotiator said. “I can guarantee you will not get hurt. If you just let the lady come out to us, you and I will continue talking. Let her come out to us so she’s safe. I believe you do not want to see her get hurt. Tommy, it’s gonna work a whole lot better for you — and you know that — if she comes out safely right now.”

The negotiations continued for fifty minutes. While the negotiator and SWAT team members stood outside the door, they heard a gunshot from inside the bedroom.

SWAT team members entered the bedroom and found Talley armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Talley can be heard firing the gun on the video retrieved from the negotiator’s body camera.

Moments later, SWAT officers break the door down, enter the bedroom, and begin firing at Talley while his girlfriend screams in terror.

One of the SWAT officers orders Talley to “Drop the f—ing gun!” and another tells him, “Don’t f—ing move!”

When the shooting stops, Talley’s girlfriend is led out of the bedroom.

The SWAT team members were wearing body cameras and they were activated at the time of the shooting, but “none of those cameras provided a clear view of Mr. Talley in the bedroom due to the location where he was hiding,” IMPD said.

A SWAT team medic entered the home, checked on Talley, and determined he was deceased. IMPD says a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was found next to Talley’s body.

Talley’s girlfriend was unhurt and no officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team.

A separate and independent investigation by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit will ensure that department policy is followed, IMPD says. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigative process and will determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

At the conclusion of the criminal process, the incident will be reviewed by the civilian-led Use of Force Review Board.

