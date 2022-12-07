Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday

By Courtney Allen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year.

So, what is the reason behind the jump?

Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know where she is going to come up with the $2,600 she is behind in rent.

“Where am I going to go,” Edwards asked. “Especially with my little grandson.”

Edwards said her rent has gone up more than 20 percent since she moved in 2019. On top of that, she said she had a massive heart attack about a year ago which put her out of work.

“I worry,” Edwards said. “I have no other choice but to worry and try to figure out something.”

Edwards said she recently got a 30-day eviction notice, and she isn’t the only one. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, more than 2,200 people have been evicted through October of this year. That is a huge jump from the 870 people evicted over the same period in 2021.

“A lot of evictions come in lower-middle income housing,” Elizabeth Leiserson with the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland said.

Leiserson said part of it is eviction moratoriums expiring post-pandemic. Plus, people keep moving to Nashville. Since home ownership is getting more expensive, more people are choosing to rent. Leiserson said it is driving up demand and price.

“The biggest reason is rents are higher,” Leiserson said. “As rents go up, and when wages don’t go up at the same time, it is harder and harder to make rent.”

Legal Aid said the best thing people facing eviction can do is go to THDA.org and apply for their rental relief program. The portal closes Jan. 6, so people are strongly encouraged to apply this month.

“With Christmas coming up, what am I going to do,” Edwards said. “I can’t get him nothing for Christmas.”

Edwards said she is exhausting every resource available while leaning on her faith to keep her family home.

“I just put it in God’s hands,” Edwards said. “I pray for it.”

Legal Aid is also helping people navigate this process. For assistance, call 833-837-HOME.

